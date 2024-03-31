Christian community in Pakistan celebrates Easter today

The Christian community in Pakistan is celebrating Easter festival today on Sunday with special prayer ceremonies across the country.

A large number of Christian members flocked at churches to attend Easter Mass and traditional blessings. Special services are being hosted at different places across the country where the people gathered for salvation.

Easter commemorates the day Chiristuans believe Jesus was resurrected in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago.

Meanwhile, law enforcers have made special arrangements to provide security cover to minority community on their special prayers.

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz greet Christians on Easter

President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders have felicitated the Christian citizens on the occasion.



Zardari and PM Sharif commended the active role of Christian community in country's development and expressed gratitude for their contributions.

President Zardari reiterated to protecting minority rights and ensuring their prosperity. He noted that Easter symbolizes hope, love, and prosperity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also wished Christian community a happy and peaceful Easter. The premier pledged to work for the social uplift and integration of all minorities in Pakistan.

He also praised the significant contributions of the Christian community in the struggle for Pakistan's creation and its socio-economic development.