Christian community in Pakistan celebrates Easter today

The Christian community in Pakistan is celebrating Easter festival today on Sunday with special prayer ceremonies across the country.
A large number of Christian members flocked at churches to attend Easter Mass and traditional blessings. Special services are being hosted at different places across the country where the people gathered for salvation.
Easter commemorates the day Chiristuans believe Jesus was resurrected in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago.
Meanwhile, law enforcers have made special arrangements to provide security cover to minority community on their special prayers.
President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders have felicitated the Christian citizens on the occasion.
Zardari and PM Sharif commended the active role of Christian community in country's development and expressed gratitude for their contributions.
President Zardari reiterated to protecting minority rights and ensuring their prosperity. He noted that Easter symbolizes hope, love, and prosperity.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also wished Christian community a happy and peaceful Easter. The premier pledged to work for the social uplift and integration of all minorities in Pakistan.
He also praised the significant contributions of the Christian community in the struggle for Pakistan's creation and its socio-economic development.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in open market on March 31, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.