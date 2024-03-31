Another two injured by lethal kite strings in Lahore 

LAHORE – Pakistan's kite-flying season turned deadly this year as competitors used specially-coated strings that resulted in deaths of citizens, especially those moving on two wheelers.
The heart-wrenching Faisalabad's Novelty bridge incident prompted stern response from government officials but such incidents continue to report. Another two persons were injured by kite string on Saturday.
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz took notice of the incident and sought report from inspector general of Punjab police.
Maryam expressed concern over frequent occurrence of kite flying and injuries caused to people because of the string despite issuance of strict orders to check such activities.
Authorities urged masses to act responsibly by helping law enforcers to check the menace.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in open market on March 31, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
