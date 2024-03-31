Another two injured by lethal kite strings in Lahore 

LAHORE – Pakistan's kite-flying season turned deadly this year as competitors used specially-coated strings that resulted in deaths of citizens, especially those moving on two wheelers.

The heart-wrenching Faisalabad's Novelty bridge incident prompted stern response from government officials but such incidents continue to report. Another two persons were injured by kite string on Saturday.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz took notice of the incident and sought report from inspector general of Punjab police.

Maryam expressed concern over frequent occurrence of kite flying and injuries caused to people because of the string despite issuance of strict orders to check such activities.

Authorities urged masses to act responsibly by helping law enforcers to check the menace.