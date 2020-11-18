At least 8 dead, dozens injured in Parachinar roof collapse
Web Desk
05:54 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
At least 8 dead, dozens injured in Parachinar roof collapse
Share

PESHAWAR – At least eight people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a roof collapse in the vicinity of Parachinar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

Police said dozens of people were attending the wedding ceremony, when suddenly the roofof the mud house suddenly collapsed.

As a result, eight people died on the spot and over 20 others sustained injuries. Locals and police were trying to remove the rubble for shifting the injured to a nearby hospital.

Sources at Parachinar's District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) say most of the victims included women and children who were inside the house for the wedding celebrations.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

More From This Category
How did President Zardari & Gen Kayani respond to ...
06:24 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
At least 8 dead, dozens injured in Parachinar ...
05:54 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Balochistan has NOT imposed a smart lockdown over ...
05:25 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
NAB files corruption reference against PML-N's ...
05:12 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Pakistan PM Imran Khan embarks on first ...
04:10 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
9th,10th exams to start from March 6, 2021: BISE ...
03:26 PM | 18 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas opens up about dealing with racist remarks from family
03:47 PM | 18 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr