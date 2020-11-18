Iraq reopens Arar border crossing with Saudi Arabia after 30 years
Web Desk
06:47 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Iraq reopens Arar border crossing with Saudi Arabia after 30 years
Share

BAGHDAD – Iraq and Saudi Arabia has reopened the Arar desert crossing after a 30-year closure, Baghdad's border commission said on Wednesday.

Top officials including Iraq's interior minister and the head of its border commission travelled from Baghdad to formally open Arar, where a line of cargo trucks had been waiting since the morning, the Aljazeera reported.

The border crossing will now be open to both goods and people.

Pakistan hands over Angoor Adda border crossing ... 05:29 PM | 23 May, 2016

RAWALPINDI (Staff Report) - The Pakistan Army on Saturday handed over a purpose built border-crossing facility to ...

Arar had remained closed since 1990 after the two countries severed ties following former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait.

More From This Category
Iraq reopens Arar border crossing with Saudi ...
06:47 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Lord Nazir 'extremely disappointed' over untrue ...
09:19 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
India test-fires QRSAM air defence system
09:12 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
Huawei announces selling all Honor assets
02:43 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
Pakistan to hold trade talks with Afghanistan ...
12:44 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
First Muslim member of UK’s House of Lords ...
11:42 PM | 16 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas opens up about dealing with racist remarks from family
03:47 PM | 18 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr