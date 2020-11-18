Iraq reopens Arar border crossing with Saudi Arabia after 30 years
BAGHDAD – Iraq and Saudi Arabia has reopened the Arar desert crossing after a 30-year closure, Baghdad's border commission said on Wednesday.
Top officials including Iraq's interior minister and the head of its border commission travelled from Baghdad to formally open Arar, where a line of cargo trucks had been waiting since the morning, the Aljazeera reported.
The border crossing will now be open to both goods and people.
Arar had remained closed since 1990 after the two countries severed ties following former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait.
