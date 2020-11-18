Pakistan Army chief, Qatari air force commander discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI – Commander of Qatar Emiri Air Force Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, according to the military's media wing.

During the meeting, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, matters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation were discussed.

Gen Bajwa said Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward for enhanced defense and security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces.

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force calls on Pakistan ... 01:43 PM | 18 Nov, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi meets Staff Maj Gen (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, ...

The visiting dignitary appreciated contributions of Pakistan Army for regional peace and security and its role in training of Qatar's armed forces.