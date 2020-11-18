Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force calls on Pakistan Naval Chief to discuss Maritime Affairs
Web Desk
01:43 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force calls on Pakistan Naval Chief to discuss Maritime Affairs
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi meets Staff Maj Gen (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force on Wednesday (today) to discuss matters of the security situation and mutual interest in the region.

As per the details, Staff Maj General Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force arrived at Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

The Twitter account of Pakistan Navy spokesperson tweets the arrival of the distinguished guest.

Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi and Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force discussed maritime affairs. The Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi highlighted the role of the Pakistan Navy in ensuring maritime security and peace in the region. The distinguished guest appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Navy for maritime security and stability in the region.

On arrival at the Naval Headquarters, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi received the distinguished guest. Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force was also conferred with Guard of Honor.

The guest was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers, later guest laid flowers at the Martyrs’ Memorial at the Naval Headquarters.

Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said the visit of Commander Qatar Emir Air Force will further improve relations between the Pakistan and Qatar.

