England confirms to visit Pakistan in 2021 after 16 years
Share
LONDON – England to arrive in Pakistan in 2021 after 16 years to play two T20Is in Karachi.
A joint announcement by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed the England men’s team will make their first visit to Pakistan in 16 years when they will play two Twenty20 internationals in Karachi on October 14 and 15 of next year.
The ICC's tweet came after the announcement from officials.
JUST IN: England will travel to Pakistan for a T20I tour in October 2021 ????
They return to ???????? after 16 years! #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/nZVChQNpmO— ICC (@ICC) November 18, 2020
According to schedule, the England team will arrive in Karachi on October 12, and both teams will depart for India on October 16 for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the end of the series.
The ECB confirmed the tour on Tuesday evening following last month’s invite by the PCB for a short tour in January 2021.
England last toured Pakistan in 2005 when they played three Tests and five ODIs. The series between the two sides in 2012 and 2015 were played in the United Arab Emirates.
PCB also confirmed in the tweet.
England confirms Pakistan tour in October 2021
MORE: https://t.co/DsDJWQzqS6#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/timeWstVjm— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) November 18, 2020
- 9th,10th exams to start from March 6, 2021: BISE Lahore03:26 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- PML-N all set to hold power show in KPK’s Mansehra today02:56 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- Disrupting Pakistan’s education system with innovation02:41 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- England confirms to visit Pakistan in 2021 after 16 years02:29 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force calls on Pakistan Naval Chief to ...01:43 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- ‘Friends’ reunion expected to film in March says Matthew Perry01:11 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar’s decaying mansions are being brought to ...01:09 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- Zeena Ali becomes New Zealand's first police constable to wear hijab ...12:41 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020