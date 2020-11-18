PML-N all set to hold power show in KPK’s Mansehra today

MANSEHRA – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is all set to hold its rally in Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Wednesday (today), defying the government's ban on rallies.

As per the sources, party supremo Nawaz Sharif would address the rally via video link from London.

Vice president Maryam Nawaz arrives at the stage and will address after some time.

Earlier in a statement, Maryam said, they will give a final push to a crumbling wall that is this fake government. She added that party workers' arrests and the ban on rallies imposed by the federal government were a reflection of the government’s fear.

ہزارہ والے کل میرے جلسے میں شامل ہوکر میاں صاحب کے بیانیے کو اور زیادہ تقویت دیں اور اس گرتی ہوئی دیوار جو جعلی حکومت ہے اسکو آخری دھکا لگائیں.ہماری حکمت عملی یہی ہے جو چل رہی ہے.مریم نوازشریف pic.twitter.com/MgjCT4VitT — PML(N) (@pmln_org) November 17, 2020

Earlier the government restricts all the gatherings in wake of the rise in new coronavirus cases. While the opposition announced it would proceed with its rallies despite the ban imposed by the government.