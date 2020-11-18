PML-N all set to hold power show in KPK’s Mansehra today
Share
MANSEHRA – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is all set to hold its rally in Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Wednesday (today), defying the government's ban on rallies.
As per the sources, party supremo Nawaz Sharif would address the rally via video link from London.
Vice president Maryam Nawaz arrives at the stage and will address after some time.
November 18, 2020
Earlier in a statement, Maryam said, they will give a final push to a crumbling wall that is this fake government. She added that party workers' arrests and the ban on rallies imposed by the federal government were a reflection of the government’s fear.
ہزارہ والے کل میرے جلسے میں شامل ہوکر میاں صاحب کے بیانیے کو اور زیادہ تقویت دیں اور اس گرتی ہوئی دیوار جو جعلی حکومت ہے اسکو آخری دھکا لگائیں.ہماری حکمت عملی یہی ہے جو چل رہی ہے.مریم نوازشریف pic.twitter.com/MgjCT4VitT— PML(N) (@pmln_org) November 17, 2020
Earlier the government restricts all the gatherings in wake of the rise in new coronavirus cases. While the opposition announced it would proceed with its rallies despite the ban imposed by the government.
PM Imran cancels Rashakai Economic Zone ... 09:42 AM | 17 Nov, 2020
PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Imran Khan has cancelled the inauguration of Rashkai Economic Zone in the public ...
-
- 9th,10th exams to start from March 6, 2021: BISE Lahore03:26 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- PML-N all set to hold power show in KPK’s Mansehra today02:56 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- Disrupting Pakistan’s education system with innovation02:41 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- England confirms to visit Pakistan in 2021 after 16 years02:29 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- Michael B. Jordan named PEOPLE magazine’s sexiest man alive01:35 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- ‘Friends’ reunion expected to film in March says Matthew Perry01:11 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar’s decaying mansions are being brought to ...01:09 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020