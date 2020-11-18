9th,10th exams to start from March 6, 2021: BISE Lahore
LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore (BISE) has said the Secondary School (9th and 10th) examinations will begin on March 6, 2021.
The process of submitting online admission forms in this regard is underway, the board said in a press release here on Wednesday.
Students can submit the fee and online admission form at any branch of Habib Bank based in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib until December 10 with single fee whereas December 11 to 21 double fee, and from December 22 to 29 with a triple fee.
However, the board didn't announce the dates of practical examinations as yet.
Further details can be found on the Board's website www.biselahore.com.
