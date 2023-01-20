Search

PakistanTop News

Nawaz Sharif holds Gen Bajwa and Gen Faiz responsible for Pakistan’s crises

Web Desk 12:40 PM | 20 Jan, 2023
Nawaz Sharif holds Gen Bajwa and Gen Faiz responsible for Pakistan’s crises
Source: file photo

LONDON – PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has said a cruel joke had been played on Pakistan for the sake of personal gains.

Speaking to reporters after meeting a delegation of senior party leaders from Pakistan, Nawaz held former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and former spymaster Gen Faiz Hamid responsible for the state of the country.

“The reality is before everyone. Now no name or face is hidden. Pakistan was used for personal gain. It was a cruel joke played on the nation.

“In my Gujranwala jalsa, I stated who was responsible and everything was out in the open. It is my responsibility to tell the nation about the wrongs committed against the people, and it is my responsibility to make things right,” he added.

His remarks came in the wake of a top-level huddle where he and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, met with party leaders to discuss strategy as the possibility of polls in two provinces grows.

The meeting took place amidst heightened political activity back home, with the dissolution of both the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies and the imminent return of Ms Nawaz to Pakistan.

PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Pervaiz Rashid and Javed Latif were also present at the meeting held at Stanhope House on Thursday.

Rana Sanaullah said there would be more meetings in the coming days, and that the party’s election campaign would be kicked off according to the guidance given by their leader. He confirmed Maryam Nawaz will return next week.

When asked about the return of the senior Sharif, Rana Sana said, “It is understood MNS will return, and he will lead the party’s election campaign. The legal formalities regarding his return were also discussed.

There are no differences between former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the PML-N leadership, Sana clarified.

All-out efforts being made to disqualify me ahead of general elections, says Imran Khan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan requests IMF to send review mission next week for revival of loan programme

10:45 AM | 20 Jan, 2023

India links peace with Pakistan with ‘terror-free atmosphere’

11:18 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Pakistan summons Iranian ambassador over cross-border terrorist attack

10:44 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Pakistan, Russia agree to advance cooperation in energy sector

08:20 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

‘All-weather partnership’ – Pakistan, China temporarily reopen border to facilitate trade

07:32 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Panic grips citizens as earthquake shakes northern Pakistan

06:37 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Nawaz Sharif holds Gen Bajwa and Gen Faiz responsible for ...

12:40 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 20, 2023

08:00 AM | 20 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on Friday 20, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.25 239.5
Euro EUR 269.5 272.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 307 310
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.6 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 173.5 174.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.79 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 185.5 186.85
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.46 2.50
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.06
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,860 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 185,000 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: