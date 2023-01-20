Nawaz Sharif holds Gen Bajwa and Gen Faiz responsible for Pakistan’s crises

LONDON – PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has said a cruel joke had been played on Pakistan for the sake of personal gains.

Speaking to reporters after meeting a delegation of senior party leaders from Pakistan, Nawaz held former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and former spymaster Gen Faiz Hamid responsible for the state of the country.

“The reality is before everyone. Now no name or face is hidden. Pakistan was used for personal gain. It was a cruel joke played on the nation.

“In my Gujranwala jalsa, I stated who was responsible and everything was out in the open. It is my responsibility to tell the nation about the wrongs committed against the people, and it is my responsibility to make things right,” he added.

His remarks came in the wake of a top-level huddle where he and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, met with party leaders to discuss strategy as the possibility of polls in two provinces grows.

The meeting took place amidst heightened political activity back home, with the dissolution of both the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies and the imminent return of Ms Nawaz to Pakistan.

PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Pervaiz Rashid and Javed Latif were also present at the meeting held at Stanhope House on Thursday.

Rana Sanaullah said there would be more meetings in the coming days, and that the party’s election campaign would be kicked off according to the guidance given by their leader. He confirmed Maryam Nawaz will return next week.

When asked about the return of the senior Sharif, Rana Sana said, “It is understood MNS will return, and he will lead the party’s election campaign. The legal formalities regarding his return were also discussed.

There are no differences between former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the PML-N leadership, Sana clarified.