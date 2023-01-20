Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s unseen romantic photos win over internet 

Pakistani celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain has been enjoying huge fan following due to their beautiful looks and acting skills.

This time around, the Suno Chanda actor has shared an amazing long Instagram reel which had the collection of beautiful pictures of lovely moments between Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain.

The actor has added many unseen romantic pictures with her husband Yasir Hussain who loves and respects his amazing wife.

The two star actors tied the knot in December 2019. The couple just celebrated their third wedding anniversary in Thailand. The adorable couple has a cute son Kabir Hussain.