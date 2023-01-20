Search

Makaneole emphasizes on people-to-people ties as the backbone of Pak-US partnership

Web Desk 02:12 PM | 20 Jan, 2023
Source: U.S. Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole

LAHORE – US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole yesterday visited Mandi Bahauddin as part of his efforts to visit all 41 districts across Punjab to strengthen people-to-people ties between the Pakistan and the United States.

The American diplomat visited Saddar Gate Mandi Bahauddin, and also participated in a tree plantation activity at the Daphar Forest.

During his three-day tour to explore the strength and diversity of the Punjab district, Makaneole noted: “This trip was a great experience. I got to learn more about developments in the district and explore opportunities for collaboration with the US government, academia, and private sector to help build a strong, prosperous, and peaceful Pakistan.”

He added that the United States supports strengthening economic ties between our two countries by expanding private-sector trade and investment, and working together to address the climate crisis, through initiatives like the Green Alliance. The US-Pakistan Green Alliance framework addresses shared challenges relating to agriculture, energy, water, and other environmental issues; strengthens climate resilience; and fosters inclusive economic growth.

Makaneole further underscored the US government’s commitment to working with Pakistan to expand trade and investment between the two countries during meetings with government officials, civil society leaders, members of the Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Commerce, and representatives from small industries.

He also visited the Shahtaj Sugar Mills, Rasul Barrage and University of Gujrat Mandi Bahauddin sub-campus.

US Consul General Lahore Makaneole visits Murree for the first time

