Bollywood remakes Attaullah Esakhelvi's song featuring Nora Fatehi and Rajkumar Rao

Noor Fatima 02:35 PM | 20 Jan, 2023
Bollywood's obsession with reprising Pakistani classics is at an all-time high.

Most recently, Indian music label, T-Series uploaded a remake of the popular Pakistani song Achaa Sila Diya starring Bollywood dancer-turned-actress Nora Fatehi, and actor Rajkummar Rao on YouTube in a music video.

The classic song 'Achaa Sila Diyaa' was originally sung by legendary Pakistani singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi in ​​1992.

This is the second time the song is remade.

In the music video, the Badhaai Do actor can be seen returning to his home after narrowly escaping a car accident to take revenge from his unfaithful lover, Fatehi.

The song was then sung by Sonu Nigam in 1995 for the Bollywood film Bewafa Sanam.

The Bollywood remake has been produced by music artists B Praak and Jaani.

On the work front, Fatehi will next be seen in 100%, while Rao will be seen in Bheedda, Mr And Mrs Mahi, and Sri.

Nora Fatehi gets clean chit in money laundering case 

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

