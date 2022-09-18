Nora Fatehi gets clean chit in money laundering case
Share
Bollywood dance queen Nora Fatehi gets a clean chit in a money laundering scam worth INR 200 crore.
The Delhi Police said that Fatehi was never involved in the case concerning conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, and she did not even know anything about the crime syndicate.
Nora's team revealed that one of the spokespersons of EOW stated: "Nora did not know about the conman or the crime syndicate. As soon as she realized something was wrong, she raised it with us. Based on Nora's actions, we will forward the investigation. The investigation is still open and we will come to final conclusion after considering all the statement, circumstances and evidence."
Earlier on Thursday, Delhi police called up the actor and carried out a 6 hours long interrogation session with her about Sukesh's extortion case. The actress shared every evidence she had together with screenshots of the conversations.
Nora was invited for a function by Sukesh Chanrashekhar's wife and was asked not to charge any fee rather they were gifting her a car. Nora didn't get a good vibe and got suspicious when Sukesh kept on calling her repeatedly.
Earlier, Nora was questioned alongside Pinki Irani, who allegedly introduced her to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Dilbar item girl was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.
Nora Fatehi summoned by Delhi Police in extortion ... 11:22 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
Bollywood's gorgeous actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has been questioned again by the Delhi Police for her alleged role in ...
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:29 AM | 18 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 September 202210:07 AM | 18 Sep, 2022
- WHO worried about ‘second disaster in Pakistan’09:06 AM | 18 Sep, 2022
- Canada refuses to act against Khalistan supporters on Indian pressure11:24 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
- Feroze Khan moves court to see children after 'separation'10:52 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
- Jannat Mirza trolled for showering money at sister’s engagement09:05 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
- David Beckham waited 12 hours in line to pay respects to late Queen03:21 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022