Sara Ali Khan’s new dance video goes viral
Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has mesmerised her admirers with stunning dance moves in new viral video.
Taking to Instagram, the Indian actress danced her heart out with makeup artist. The video is making rounds on the internet platforms.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Khan.
Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.
