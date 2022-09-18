Pakistan starts vaccinating children aged 5 and above against Covid-19

Web Desk
02:05 PM | 18 Sep, 2022
Pakistan starts vaccinating children aged 5 and above against Covid-19
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will administer the Covid vaccine to children within 5-11 years in what is likely another initiative to curb Covid cases in the country.

The campaign will take place across the country from September 19 to 24, the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed, while the vaccine is available free of charge at all centers to inoculate children from the deadly virus.

As per the NIH guidelines, the children should receive the second dose with a gap of 21 days, however, the delay should be no more than 56 days.

DG Federal Directorate of Immunization Dr Muhammad Ahmed Kazi earlier revealed that the South Asian country has approved emergency use of Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11 years.

The official also encouraged parents to take immunize their children against Covid-19, ensuring that the Pfizer vaccine is completely safe and is being used in parts of the world.

Authorities have also written letters to both state-run and private educational institutions ordering them to report their daily vaccination data. NIH also launched an awareness campaign about children's vaccination in schools.

China approves the world’s first inhaled Covid ... 10:37 AM | 6 Sep, 2022

BEIJING – China has approved the world’s first inhaled version of coronavirus vaccine, which will be used ...

Pakistan reported 90 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

More From This Category
Pakistan condemns arbitrary arrest, illegal ...
01:20 PM | 18 Sep, 2022
Banned outfit commander arrested in Karachi
11:46 AM | 18 Sep, 2022
WHO worried about ‘second disaster in ...
09:06 AM | 18 Sep, 2022
Pakistan to teach animal welfare and rights at ...
10:20 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
Petroleum prices likely to increase for next ...
07:28 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
KP announces free dengue tests after recent ...
06:55 PM | 17 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sara Ali Khan’s new dance video goes viral 
12:35 PM | 18 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr