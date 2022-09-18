Pakistan starts vaccinating children aged 5 and above against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will administer the Covid vaccine to children within 5-11 years in what is likely another initiative to curb Covid cases in the country.

The campaign will take place across the country from September 19 to 24, the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed, while the vaccine is available free of charge at all centers to inoculate children from the deadly virus.

As per the NIH guidelines, the children should receive the second dose with a gap of 21 days, however, the delay should be no more than 56 days.

DG Federal Directorate of Immunization Dr Muhammad Ahmed Kazi earlier revealed that the South Asian country has approved emergency use of Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11 years.

The official also encouraged parents to take immunize their children against Covid-19, ensuring that the Pfizer vaccine is completely safe and is being used in parts of the world.

Authorities have also written letters to both state-run and private educational institutions ordering them to report their daily vaccination data. NIH also launched an awareness campaign about children's vaccination in schools.

China approves the world’s first inhaled Covid ... 10:37 AM | 6 Sep, 2022 BEIJING – China has approved the world’s first inhaled version of coronavirus vaccine, which will be used ...

Pakistan reported 90 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday, the Ministry of National Health Services said.