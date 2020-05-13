KP journalist tests positive for coronavirus
Share
DIR LOWER – Senior journalist and Chairman Global Union of Journalists (GUOJ) KP chapter, Malak Faiz Musakhel of Jandool in Munda tehsil has been tested positive for coronavirus, confirmed DDHO, Dr Irshad Ali on Wednesday.
Faiz Musakhel told his media friends through mobile message that he had quarantined himself at home after feeling symptoms of severe fever and body pain.
Following the instructions of DDHO Dr Irshad Ali, the coronavirus test of Musakhel was conducted by Dr Inaam and Dr Shakeel at THQ Hospital Munda which declared positive.
DDHO Dr Irshad Ali said, Faiz Musakhel played a key role in sensitizing his area people against coronavirus and creating awareness regarding adoption of precautionary measures to stay safe. However he said Faiz was now showing signs of gradual recovery and quarantined at home.
- Coronavirus may never go away, warns WHO09:39 AM | 14 May, 2020
- PM Imran to participate in WEF’ meeting to discuss COVID-19 ...09:01 AM | 14 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 761 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars to 35,29808:30 AM | 14 May, 2020
- Staying productive while remote – A complete guide12:39 AM | 14 May, 2020
- Kashmir digital shutdown by India against human rights: MAPIM11:30 PM | 13 May, 2020
- Irrfan Khan’s last letter goes viral on social media04:11 PM | 13 May, 2020
- 2020 taught us that ‘we plan but God decides’: Maya Ali04:01 PM | 13 May, 2020
- Sajal Aly shares throwback picture from drama serial 'Alif'03:52 PM | 13 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020