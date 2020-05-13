KP minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali recovers from coronavirus
Share
PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali has recovered from coronavirus infection as his test came negative on Wednesday.
In an official news release, the minister said that due to 14 day quarantine, he had remained away from the service of the people, but after recovery he will continue the public service with the same spirit and zeal.
He said that he had been recovered with the blessing of Almighty Allah and prayers of the general public, saying he is thankful to the good wishes of the people.
The provincial minister appealed the people to avoid coming out of their houses unnecessary and follow precautionary measures against corona in letter and spirit to arrest the pandemic as soon as possible. He said that COVID-19 pandemic could be defeated only through adopting precautionary measures.
Pakistan NA speaker tests negative for COVID-19 ... 11:14 PM | 12 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has been discharged from hospital days after he was infected ...
- Coronavirus may never go away, warns WHO09:39 AM | 14 May, 2020
- PM Imran to participate in WEF’ meeting to discuss COVID-19 ...09:01 AM | 14 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 761 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars to 35,29808:30 AM | 14 May, 2020
- Staying productive while remote – A complete guide12:39 AM | 14 May, 2020
- Kashmir digital shutdown by India against human rights: MAPIM11:30 PM | 13 May, 2020
- Irrfan Khan’s last letter goes viral on social media04:11 PM | 13 May, 2020
- 2020 taught us that ‘we plan but God decides’: Maya Ali04:01 PM | 13 May, 2020
- Sajal Aly shares throwback picture from drama serial 'Alif'03:52 PM | 13 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020