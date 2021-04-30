Hania Aamir urges people to follow COVID-19 SOPs

As the country fights to tackle the ongoing third wave of COVID-19, Pakistan's sweetheart Hania Aamir has urged everyone to strictly follow coronavirus SOPs, set by the government.

With the alarming surge in positive cases across the country, the pressing need of the hour is to contemplate where we are lacking and to battle the virus, it is essential to follow all the protocols and the 24-year-old is here to give a much-needed reminder.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star shared her adorable photo and emphasised the usage of a mask, highlighting the importance to follow SOP's during these challenging times, “Stay safe you all. Keep your masks on!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

"Stay home!Apne liye aur apne pyaron kai liye ehtiyaat karain," she wrote.

Earlier, veteran actor Marina Khan contracted the virus and revealed to her fans that she is isolating herself for the next 15 days.

On the work front, Aamir and Raqs e Bismil star Momin Saqib are all set to work on the upcoming TV project with Shazia Wajahat.