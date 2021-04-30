NATO starts withdrawing troops from Afghanistan after Biden’s announcement

05:34 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
NATO starts withdrawing troops from Afghanistan after Biden’s announcement
Share

KABUL – NATO troops has started leaving Afghanistan following a decision by President Joe Biden to withdraw US forces, beginning the end of America’s longest war.

A NATO official said that the safety of the troops “will be a top priority,” adding that withdrawal will not end group’s relationship with Afghanistan.

He hoped that the step will be the start of a new chapter.

The development comes after NATO members agreed this month to withdraw its strong mission comprising 9,600 from Afghanistan after Biden’s announcement.

Meanwhile, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the U.S. military would deploy additional troops in Afghanistan and the region to ensure the protection of troops during the withdrawal.

"Elements of an Army Ranger Task Force will temporarily deploy to Afghanistan to assist with the force protection of forces on the ground as we initiate withdrawal operations," she highlighted.

Taliban hails US troop drawdown from Afghanistan 10:29 AM | 17 Jan, 2021

KABUL – The Taliban on Saturday welcomed the latest withdrawal of United States troops from Afghanistan, calling ...

She said that the US is committed to having all U.S. military personnel out of Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, a deadline announced by Biden.

Last week, the Pentagon announced that B-52 bombers and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier will deploy to the region to protect US and coalition forces during the withdrawal process.

On Tuesday, the US State Department ordered non-essential staff to leave the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.

US Charge d'Affaires to Afghanistan Ross Wilson tweeted that the green light for the withdrawal was given "in light of increasing violence & threat reports in Kabul."

Biden previously announced that the withdrawal would be started from May 1, the deadline date agreed by former US president Donald Trump administration and the Afghan Taliban in peace agreement signed in Qatar.

US defense chief discusses Afghanistan drawdown ... 09:00 PM | 28 Apr, 2021

WASHINGTON/RAWALPINDI – US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made a telephonic contact with Pakistan's Chief of ...

The Taliban had warned of stern response if foreign troops are not withdrawn from Afghanistan.

More From This Category
US aid arrives in India as coronavirus cases ...
11:46 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
Girl lured with promise of Covid vaccine ...
11:36 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
Turkey goes under strictest-ever lockdown to stem ...
10:37 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
Civil servant names son after his workplace
08:28 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
China launches first key module of new permanent ...
06:31 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams becomes first ...
05:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir urges people to follow COVID-19 SOPs
05:23 PM | 30 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr