Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui apologises for violating SOPs
Share
Battling with COVID-19's third wave has been hard on Pakistan and adding fuel to the fire were viral pictures and videos of celebrities partying which started doing rounds on the internet.
Earlier, pictures of celebrities attending actor Fahad Mirza’s 40th birthday bash amid the pandemic caught the eye of netizens. Sheheryar Munawar was one of the stars who were spotted at the party and faced backlash for not being practising what he preaches.
After being called out, the Pehli Si Mohabbat star issued an apology for breaching SOPs as gave an explanation "Last week, I went to wish my neighbour on his birthday on an invitation I had accepted two weeks prior. Not expecting the crowd, I wished him and left within five minutes of being there. In a candid moment, I was asked to take my mask off and pose for a picture.", he wrote.
#covid_19 #sops #staysafe #stayhealthy #letsfightthistogether pic.twitter.com/XzlPiFaeTR— Sheheryar Munawar (@ItsSheheryar) April 29, 2021
Further, Sheheryar did not justify his actions rather he apologized for his ignorance, "Rightly so, I was called out for doing that [taking the mask off] and not following the SOPs. There is no justification for my actions and I stand corrected. I apologise for my ignorance, lapse in judgment and lack of better sense. A big thank you to my social media family for keeping my moral compass in check
"We owe each other as much. Times are tough and we must all follow SOPs outlined by the government. My prayers go out to the families affected.", the 32-year-old wrote.
The Ho Mann Jahaan star shared his two cents on the surge in cases in Pakistan and pleaded with everyone to follow safety protocols. "Highest number of deaths recorded in a single day in Pakistan since the start of the pandemic. In this alarming situation, let’s please play our part by following the SOPs," the Parey Hut Love star wrote on Twitter.
On the work front, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui and Humaima Malik have been roped in for Sakina Samo's upcoming venture.
Sheheryar Munawar says he was bullied by Fawad ... 02:17 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Sheheryar Munawar has unquestionably enraptured fans and critics with his drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat that comes ...
- Petrol price to remain unchanged in Pakistan till May 1507:25 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
-
- At least 44 killed at Jewish festival in Israel crush05:59 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
- NATO starts withdrawing troops from Afghanistan after Biden’s ...05:34 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
-
-
-
- Shafqat Mahmood just blocked Jibran Nasir on Twitter02:57 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021