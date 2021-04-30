Petrol price to remain unchanged in Pakistan till May 15

07:25 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
Petrol price to remain unchanged in Pakistan till May 15
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected a proposal to raise the petroleum prices for first 15 days of May, 2021, in order to provide relief to public.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill in a tweet said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had recommended an increase by up to Rs10 in the petroleum prices.

The regulatory body had proposed an increase of Rs5.67 per litre in petrol price and Rs4.18 in high speed diesel price.

Similarly, it had sought an increase of Rs10.64 in light diesel oil and Rs5.19 in kerosene oil prices. 

