MET Pakistan hosts Twitter Space session on e-commerce today 

Web Desk 02:54 PM | 3 Feb, 2023
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – MET Pakistan is hosting a Twitter Space session on the topic "How can e-commerce help Pakistan solve its economic problems?" today.

The session will be held today (February 3) at 9pm. The speakers include Umar Shami, owner of Daily Pakistan and CEO at Euro Oils, Jabran Niaz, Amazon Top Seller and the Founder and CEO of Utopia Deals and Utopia Industries and Umar Mir, CEO at Sanalbul and Vice Chairman of AirSial. 

https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1nAKErkBaEXGL?s=20

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

