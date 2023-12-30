Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee - SAR to PKR Rate - 30 Dec 2023

Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Saturday.

Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)