Hyundai Nishat fined Rs25 Million for tricking buyers during Tucson launch

ISLAMABAD – Deceptive gimmick during the launch of compact SUV Tucson turned costly for Hyundai Nishat Motors.

Competition Commission of Pakistan slapped Rs2.5 Crore penalty on Hyundai Nishat Motors for their deceptive advertising tactics during launch of Tucson. CCP action comes after detailed investigation into Hyundai’s online launch event, where the automaker introduced its Tucson SUV with introductory prices. One of the car’s variant was fist offered at Rs4.89 million, while top of line model was priced at Rs5.39 million.

The commission found that these promotional prices were valid for less than a day, and that the limited-time-only condition was hidden in fine print, barely visible to viewers. The prices were hiked by Rs2lac shortly after the launch, and all mentions of the original rates were swiftly removed from Hyundai’s website and social media.

In its ruling, CCP denounced such tactic as a bait advertising scheme, where consumers are lured with attractive offers that are quickly altered without clear communication. CCP said such marketing practices are misleading, unfair, and contribute to consumer distrust.

The regulatory body also highlighted that Hyundai maintains more transparent marketing practices in other countries and stressed that Pakistani consumers deserve the same level of honesty and clarity in advertising.

This penalty is part of CCP’s broader effort to ensure fair competition and protect consumer rights. The Commission reaffirmed its stance that any attempt to mislead the public through unclear or manipulative advertising will face serious consequences.