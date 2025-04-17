Type 5 Diabetes; All you need to know about New Disease affecting Millions

KARACHI – Millions of people are living with an undiagnosed disease dubbed ‘Type-5 Diabetes’, the malnutrition-related disease, which is now officially recognized.

Teens and young Adults are said to be more vulnerable to the medical condition in regions like Asia and Africa. This condition is result of long-term malnutrition and undernourishment, particularly during childhood, and has now been officially classified as separate type by International Diabetes Federation (IDF) at their 2025 World Diabetes Congress.

Type 5 Diabetes

Type 5 Diabetes was not easy to diagnose as it was different from Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes. As Diabetes is generally related to insulin resistance, Type 5 is caused by lack of proper nutrition during critical years of growth, leading to poor pancreas development and reduced insulin production.

Symptoms

Elevated blood glucose levels from young age

No signs of insulin resistance

Family history of diabetes

Frequent urination

Excessive thirst

Fatigue

Unintended weight loss

Interestingly, Type 5 Diabetes patients can still respond well to insulin but often struggle to produce enough on their own. This can result in very low insulin levels, but not because of resistance.

Around 2.4-2.5 crore people are said to have the disease in parts of the world, primarily in developing countries as the condition earlier misclassified as either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

Type 5 diabetes can often be managed with oral medications, making it more accessible and affordable in low-income regions where insulin may be harder to come by.

With new findings and fresh data, medical experts hope that greater awareness will lead to better healthcare access for those affected, as well as improved research and training for medical professionals.

As part of ongoing efforts to improve healthcare access and equity, there will be an increased focus on making treatments for Type 5 Diabetes affordable, especially in countries where malnutrition and underdevelopment are more prevalent.