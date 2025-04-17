Engineer Ali Mirza draws ire for suggesting permanent relocation of Palestinians from Gaza

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani YouTuber and self-proclaimed scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza sparked new controversy as he suggested that Palestinians be permanently relocated from Gaza amid wide destruction and humanitarian crisis in the region.

In a recent video clip that went viral on social media, the Jhelum-based content creator expressed his frustration over what he described as the Arab world’s failure to counter US-backed Israeli aggression. While Mirza said he initially supported the “Two-State Solution,” he now believes that the scale of devastation in Gaza makes it nearly impossible for residents to continue living there.

He proposed that Arab nations step in and provide shelter to Gaza’s estimated 8 million residents, suggesting that regional powers could help ease the suffering by offering them permanent refuge.

The remarks sparked widespread outrage online, with many accusing Mirza of using Western narratives and undermining the Palestinian right of return.

Social media users condemned his stance, calling it unrealistic and harmful, especially given the historical context of Palestinian displacement. Some also accused him of indirectly supporting forced migration—a stance they argue only serves the goals of the occupying powers.

His views appear to align with comments previously made by US President Donald Trump, who also floated the idea of Palestinians being relocated to other nations beyond Jordan and Egypt.