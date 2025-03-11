Imran Khan silenced journalists on Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s case in meeting with Trump, claims Engineer Mirza

JHELUM – Pakistani YouTuber and self-proclaimed Islamic cleric Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza made a controversial claim regarding former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s alleged directive to journalists.

In a recent podcast with host Irshad Bhatti, Muhammad Ali Mirza accused PTI chief of directing journalists not to mention the case of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui – Pakistani neuroscientist currently imprisoned in the US.

Mirza, known for his thought-provoking lectures on Islamic and mainstream topics, did not directly name Imran Khan but implied that it was the former Prime Minister who instructed the media to avoid discussing Dr. Siddiqui’s case during a meeting with US President Donald Trump. According to Mirza, this information was shared with him by journalists who were present at the meeting. However, Mirza chose not to disclose the names of the journalists involved.

YouTuber went on to explain that such directives are a part of how the Pakistani government handles relations with other countries, suggesting that current leaders may also distance themselves from sensitive matters like this when engaging with the U.S. administration.

Mirza’s comments have sparked intense reactions, with many of Imran Khan’s supporters criticizing him for his stance on military involvement in politics, while also defending the former Prime Minister’s actions. The podcast, which touched upon various political issues, including the February elections, has gained significant traction online, with discussions focusing on alleged election rigging and government interference.

The podcast has gone viral, with social media users debating Mirza’s allegations and his broader views on the country’s political landscape.