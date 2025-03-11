Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Imran Khan silenced journalists on Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s case in meeting with Trump, claims Engineer Mirza

Imran Khan Silenced Journalists On Dr Aafia Siddiquis Case In Meeting With Trump Claims Engineer Mirza

JHELUM – Pakistani YouTuber and self-proclaimed Islamic cleric Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza made a controversial claim regarding former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s alleged directive to journalists.

In a recent podcast with host Irshad Bhatti, Muhammad Ali Mirza accused PTI chief of directing journalists not to mention the case of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui – Pakistani neuroscientist currently imprisoned in the US.

Mirza, known for his thought-provoking lectures on Islamic and mainstream topics, did not directly name Imran Khan but implied that it was the former Prime Minister who instructed the media to avoid discussing Dr. Siddiqui’s case during a meeting with US President Donald Trump. According to Mirza, this information was shared with him by journalists who were present at the meeting. However, Mirza chose not to disclose the names of the journalists involved.

YouTuber went on to explain that such directives are a part of how the Pakistani government handles relations with other countries, suggesting that current leaders may also distance themselves from sensitive matters like this when engaging with the U.S. administration.

Mirza’s comments have sparked intense reactions, with many of Imran Khan’s supporters criticizing him for his stance on military involvement in politics, while also defending the former Prime Minister’s actions. The podcast, which touched upon various political issues, including the February elections, has gained significant traction online, with discussions focusing on alleged election rigging and government interference.

The podcast has gone viral, with social media users debating Mirza’s allegations and his broader views on the country’s political landscape.

Indian man arrested for ‘sedition’ after video call with Pakistani scholar Engineer Ali Mirza

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Malaysian Ringgits to Pakistani rupees rate today on March 11, 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search