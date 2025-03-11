Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

SBA Final Term 2025 class 8 exams – Science papers and keys

LAHORE – The School Education Department of Punjab has started conducting the School-Based Assessment (SBA) papers starting from March 10 in all government and PEF partner private schools.

These final assessments are organized by the Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) for students in grades 1 to 8.

The SBA papers are mandatory for students, and their results will determine their promotion to the next grade.

The PEC used to provide an item bank, along with final term exam papers for classes 1 to 8, available in both Urdu and English mediums.

These papers include answer keys to assist students in evaluating their exam preparation. Students whore are appearing in SBA papers should attempts these PEC exam papers to evaluate their performance.

SBA General Science Question Papers with Keys

The General Science is considered one of the tough subjects. It consists of two papers with paper A carrying total marks of 48 while paper B’s total marks are 52. Students are given three hours to attempt the papers.

Following are Class 8 Final Term Science Papers and Keys:

8th-Science-Eng-Version 8th-Science-Urdu-Version 8th-Science-Key
Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

