Foreign Office responds to denial of entry of Pakistani diplomat by US Authorities

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkmenistan KK Ahsan Wagan was denied entry into the US and sent back from Los Angeles, despite holding all required travel documents.

As the incident made headlines, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched an investigation into the denial of entry to a senior Pakistani diplomat. In a statement, MoFA spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said that Ambassador KK Ahsan Wagan was visiting US for personal reasons when he was stopped by US immigration officials at Los Angeles International Airport.

He said the Pakistani government is looking into the matter, but did not provide further details on the circumstances of the incident.

Diplomatic sources speculated that the incident might be related to administrative complaints from Wagan’s previous diplomatic assignments in America. US authorities have not provided an official statement explaining the decision.

Ambassador Wagan, who has previously served in Washington, was appointed to his current position in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, six months ago. His visit to the US was not related to official duties.

The situation has raised questions about diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Washington, but no formal action has been taken by either government as of now.