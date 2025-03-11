Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Foreign Office responds to denial of entry of Pakistani diplomat by US Authorities

Foreign Office Responds To Denial Of Entry Of Pakistani Diplomat By Us Authorities

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkmenistan KK Ahsan Wagan was denied entry into the US and sent back from Los Angeles, despite holding all required travel documents.

As the incident made headlines, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched an investigation into the denial of entry to a senior Pakistani diplomat. In a statement, MoFA spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said that Ambassador KK Ahsan Wagan was visiting US for personal reasons when he was stopped by US immigration officials at Los Angeles International Airport.

He said the Pakistani government is looking into the matter, but did not provide further details on the circumstances of the incident.

Diplomatic sources speculated that the incident might be related to administrative complaints from Wagan’s previous diplomatic assignments in America. US authorities have not provided an official statement explaining the decision.

Ambassador Wagan, who has previously served in Washington, was appointed to his current position in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, six months ago. His visit to the US was not related to official duties.

The situation has raised questions about diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Washington, but no formal action has been taken by either government as of now.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkmenistan KK Ahsan Wagan deported from Los Angeles

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Malaysian Ringgits to Pakistani rupees rate today on March 11, 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search