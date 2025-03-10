Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkmenistan KK Ahsan Wagan deported from Los Angeles

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, KK Ahsan Wagan, was deported from Los Angeles, USA.

According to reports, the ambassador was denied entry into the United States despite holding a valid visa and all legal travel documents.

Ahsan Wagan was on vacation, heading to Los Angeles when US immigration authorities stopped him at the airport.

There was an objection in the US system regarding controversial visa references linked to the Pakistani envoy.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Secretary Amina Baloch have been informed of the incident.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed the Pakistani Consulate in Los Angeles to investigate the matter.

The Foreign Office spokesperson also avoided commenting on the issue.