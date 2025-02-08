PAKvNZ: New Zealand opt to bat first against Pakistan in maiden tri-nation game

LAHORE – New Zealand on Saturday won toss and opted to bat first in the opening match of the four-match tri-nation series against Pakistan at the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium.

Men in Green, hosting both New Zealand and South Africa in the series, will be looking to build on their recent positive performances. After a challenging period, Pakistan has seen an uptick in their cricketing fortunes, with standout victories, including a historic 2-1 series win in Australia in November—their first series win in Australia in over two decades.

With an impressive home whitewash against South Africa in December, Pakistan hopes to maintain its winning momentum and deliver another strong performance in this tri-nation competition.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the clash as both teams look to make a strong start in the series. Rizwan led squad leads New Zealand in their 116 ODI encounters, with three matches having no result and one ending in a tie. This record adds to the anticipation as the two teams prepare to clash in the upcoming series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Squad

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Sufiyan Muqeem.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, Will O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy

Tri-series schedule