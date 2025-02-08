Government ends employment benefit for family members of deceased civil servants

The government has officially abolished the provision that allowed the appointment of a family member of a deceased civil servant to a government job during their service. The Establishment Division has issued instructions to all ministries and divisions for the implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision.

According to a statement issued by the Establishment Division, the provision was revoked following the Supreme Court’s ruling on October 18, 2024. The decision will take effect from the date of the Supreme Court’s ruling. However, family members of employees who die in service will continue to receive other benefits under the Prime Minister’s Assistance Package.

The memorandum further clarifies that this decision will not apply to the families of law enforcement agency personnel who lose their lives in terrorist incidents. Additionally, appointments made before the Supreme Court’s ruling will not be affected by the new policy.

The government has directed all ministries and divisions to ensure strict compliance with this decision.