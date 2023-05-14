Father-son duo arrested for setting Rangers picket on fire during PTI protests on May 9

KARACHI – The government has tightened the noose around the PTI leaders and activists, who ransacked state-owned and private properties and in one such case, a man and his son have been detained by the Karachi police.

The duo was involved in arson on a Rangers picket in the port city, following the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9. PTI chief’s brief detention triggered his fervent loyalists who burned vehicles and buildings, and attacked police and military facilities to express their anger.

Lately, Karachi East police held Abdul Hameed and his son Huzaifa on a tip-off from Gulistan-e-Jauhar block 13 for damaging properties at Shahrah-e-Faisal during May 9 protests.

Police also shared the video statement of Hameed, as he confessed to setting Rangers’ picket on fire while he blamed the leadership of the former ruling party for the action. The elderly man admitted that the viral clip of burning the picket was filmed by his son Huzaifa, who later shared the clip to the social media.

Sharing his video, from police custody, the man lamented his action of setting properties on fire.

At the stern directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, law enforcers started crackeddown on the PTI supporters, arresting thousands of them in overnight raids.

Reports suggest that over 3,000 of PTI supporters were arrested for damaging public property and attacking military installations under the terrorism charges.