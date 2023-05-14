May 9 protests: Police arrest PTI’s Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

LAHORE: Police arrested Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as well as the secretary of another PTI leader named Hammad Azhar. These arrests were made in connection with the recent violent protests, arson, and vandalism carried out by PTI supporters after the arrest of Imran Khan.

In the past five days, police have arrested a total of 3,185 individuals who were involved in criminal activities during the protests. The protests led to the destruction of public property, with PTI protestors setting fire to the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar and Jinnah House, also known as Corps Commander House, in Lahore. The protestors also attacked the General Headquarters (GHQ) and other army installations.

Following these incidents, COAS Asim Munir clarified that any further attacks on army installations would not be tolerated. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif referred to May 9 as a black day in the country’s history.

Despite these developments, former Premier Imran Khan has denied any involvement in the attacks and maintained that the PTI is a peaceful party. However, the arrests of PTI leaders and supporters suggest otherwise, and it remains to be seen how the situation will develop in the coming days.