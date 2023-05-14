PTI’s Dr Yasmin arrested again hours after LHC ordered her release in riots case

Search

Web Desk 09:22 AM | 14 May, 2023
LAHORE – Police in provincial capital Lahore detained former minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid from Services Hospital, hours after court ordered her release in a riots case.

The former health minister on Saturday shifted to Lahore Hospital after her health deteriorated. However, cops held her again, this time in another case, as government crackdown on the former ruling party continues following May 9 vandalism and deadly riots.

Yasmin Rashid, a close aide of PTI chairman Imran Khan, was taken into custody at Services Hospital, as the senior politician has been booked in multiple cases lodged under terrorism and serious offenses.

In light of her medical condition, the PTI leader has been under medical surveillance at Services Hospital, where she had been taken from Kot Lakhpat jail.

Earlier, at least 17 PTI leaders and workers, including the former health minister, were slated to be released from jail on Lahore High Court's order. However, leaders of the former ruling party were held in different cases shortly after their release.

Several other PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhary, Ejaz Chaudhary, Ali Mohammad Khan, and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, and others were arrested under section three of the MPO.

Audio leaks suggest PTI leadership was on board ahead of attack

Audio leaks involving PTI leaders suggest that party leadership was allegedly instigating its workers to attack the Lahore’s Corps Commander’s House after Imran Khan's arrest.

As some leaders were urging party workers to gather at the Corps Commander House, party ticket-holder Ibad Farooq claimed Dr Yasmin Rashid instructed them to set it to fire.

Yasmin Rashid, called it doctored piece of audio as she never told anyone to torch the house. 

PM Shehbaz orders arrest of Corps Commander House perpetrators within 72 hours

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the arrest of people involved in attack at the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander, also known as the Jinnah House during protest by the PTI workers against Imran Khan's arrest.

He gave the orders after visiting the Jinnah House where also held meeting with military leadership and expressed solidarity with them. On May 9, a chaotic situation erupted across Pakistan after PTI supporters staged violent protests against the arrest of their party leader.

The charged protesters had also entered the cantonment areas in different cities, including Lahore, to hold demonstration. However, the situation turned ugly when the PTI workers carrying sticks barraged into Jinnah House – the residence of Lahore Corps Commander. Video posted on social media showed people looting things from the official residence, setting ablaze furniture and vehicles.

The prime minister while talking to injured officers and troops appreciated them for showing tolerance during the episode. “You are national hero,” he said while praising them to thwart the nefarious design of the political mob. Later, the premier visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority head office to review the law and order situation. The meeting was attended by federal and provincial secretaries, Punjab IGP and others.

All people involved in May 9 vandalism will be brought to justice, says Gen Asim

