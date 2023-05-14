After 0-2 loss from Iran, Pakistan finish 16th out of 16 in Junior Davis Cup Qualifying

LAHORE – Pakistan's junior tennis team faced a devastating blow as they finished in the last place out of 16 teams in the 2023 DCJ AsiaOceania Final Qualifying held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.
In a disappointing turn of events, Pakistan suffered a 0-2 loss against Iran in the match for the 15th-16th position. Mani Kardan of Iran showcased exceptional skill, outplaying Pakistan's Hamza Roman with a score of 6-4, 6-2. In the second singles match, Iran's Mehrad Mansouri secured a comfortable victory against Nadir Reza Mirza, with a final score of 6-3, 6-3, sealing the unassailable win. Due to the doubles match not taking place, Iran secured the 15th position in the event.
Expressing his disappointment, Col Asif Dar (R) stated, "Pakistan's Junior Davis Cup team finished 16th out of 16 teams. They remain winless so far, and Iran's decisive 2-0 triumph further highlights their struggle to avoid last place. The recent demotion of Pakistan's Senior Davis Cup team to lower divisions is also concerning, as it raises questions about the management of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF)."
Col Asif Dar (R) continued, "This defeat stands as the worst in the history of Pakistan tennis. Such outcomes occur when incompetent individuals oversee the affairs of the PTF without consulting senior professionals. If the administration is managed with honesty and professionalism, such results would never arise. The PTF is plagued by politics and unprofessionalism, and it is high time for the PTF president to acknowledge the shortcomings of his team, which is letting him down."
“The poor performance of Pakistan's junior tennis team in the tournament raises concerns about the state of tennis development in the country. The illegal extension of office by PTF officials goes against their own Constitution. The lack of intervention from the Pakistan Olympic Association and the cluelessness of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) add to the disheartening situation.
"As Pakistan's tennis struggles continue, it becomes imperative for the PTF president to address the shortcomings within the federation and prioritize the development of young talent. Only through transparent and professional management can Pakistan's tennis prospects be revitalized, bringing hope for a brighter future in the sport,” Col Asif Dar (R) concluded.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 14, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.35
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.81
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|95.51
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.93
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs234,900 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,390.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.