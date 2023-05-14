Search

Sports

After 0-2 loss from Iran, Pakistan finish 16th out of 16 in Junior Davis Cup Qualifying

Web Desk 10:05 AM | 14 May, 2023
After 0-2 loss from Iran, Pakistan finish 16th out of 16 in Junior Davis Cup Qualifying

LAHORE – Pakistan's junior tennis team faced a devastating blow as they finished in the last place out of 16 teams in the 2023 DCJ AsiaOceania Final Qualifying held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

In a disappointing turn of events, Pakistan suffered a 0-2 loss against Iran in the match for the 15th-16th position. Mani Kardan of Iran showcased exceptional skill, outplaying Pakistan's Hamza Roman with a score of 6-4, 6-2. In the second singles match, Iran's Mehrad Mansouri secured a comfortable victory against Nadir Reza Mirza, with a final score of 6-3, 6-3, sealing the unassailable win. Due to the doubles match not taking place, Iran secured the 15th position in the event.

Expressing his disappointment, Col Asif Dar (R) stated, "Pakistan's Junior Davis Cup team finished 16th out of 16 teams. They remain winless so far, and Iran's decisive 2-0 triumph further highlights their struggle to avoid last place. The recent demotion of Pakistan's Senior Davis Cup team to lower divisions is also concerning, as it raises questions about the management of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF)."

Col Asif Dar (R) continued, "This defeat stands as the worst in the history of Pakistan tennis. Such outcomes occur when incompetent individuals oversee the affairs of the PTF without consulting senior professionals. If the administration is managed with honesty and professionalism, such results would never arise. The PTF is plagued by politics and unprofessionalism, and it is high time for the PTF president to acknowledge the shortcomings of his team, which is letting him down."

“The poor performance of Pakistan's junior tennis team in the tournament raises concerns about the state of tennis development in the country. The illegal extension of office by PTF officials goes against their own Constitution. The lack of intervention from the Pakistan Olympic Association and the cluelessness of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) add to the disheartening situation.

"As Pakistan's tennis struggles continue, it becomes imperative for the PTF president to address the shortcomings within the federation and prioritize the development of young talent. Only through transparent and professional management can Pakistan's tennis prospects be revitalized, bringing hope for a brighter future in the sport,” Col Asif Dar (R) concluded.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

PCB proposes hybrid models for Asia Cup as India refuses to come Pakistan

05:50 PM | 13 May, 2023

Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan cricket team's head coach

12:26 PM | 13 May, 2023

Pakistan overtake India to take second place in ICC's ODI standings

10:25 PM | 11 May, 2023

Pakistan vs India face-off in ODI World Cup 2023: Here’s all you need to know about the high-octane clash

12:29 PM | 11 May, 2023

Pakistan lose No 1 ODI ranking within 48 hours

04:00 PM | 10 May, 2023

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman wins ICC Player of the Month award

02:44 PM | 9 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

‘Make your own party, as you have jumped into politics’, Imran ...

10:34 AM | 14 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –14th May 2023

09:04 AM | 14 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 14, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.9 295.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.35
Indian Rupee INR 3.53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.81
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 95.51
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.93 185.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.58
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 14, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs234,900 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,390.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: