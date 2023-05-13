Search

All people involved in May 9 vandalism will be brought to justice, says Gen Asim

Web Desk 08:47 PM | 13 May, 2023
All people involved in May 9 vandalism will be brought to justice, says Gen Asim
Source: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir said on Saturday the armed forces would not tolerate any further attempt to violate the sanctity of their installations or vandalism and resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abetters, instigators and executors of vandalism on May 9.

During his visit to the Peshawar Corps HQ, the COAS addressed the officers of the Corps and highlighted the evolving threats to Pakistan's national security.

He said, “We shall continue with our endeavors of peace and stability and  there will be no room for spoilers of the process.  The Armed Forces will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism and resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abetters, instigators and executors of vandalism on the Black Day of 9th May."

The COAS also spoke about challenges of information warfare and attempts to create misperceptions. He said that a concerted effort was being made maliciously by inimical elements to target the armed forces. He said that such "nefarious attempts" would be foiled with the support of people of Pakistan.

