Search

PakistanSportsViral

Pakistani woman climber Naila Kiani makes history by summiting Mount Everest

Web Desk 09:44 AM | 14 May, 2023
Pakistani woman climber Naila Kiani makes history by summiting Mount Everest
Source: naila._.kiani/Twitter

Dozens of people have summited Mount Everest this week and one of them is Pakistani female mountaineer Naila Kiani who makes history by scaling the world’s highest peak located Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas.

Kiani, the mother of two, etched her name in history by becoming the second woman from South Asian nation who completed her expedition this morning. It was a tough confront, but Naila was determined to make it to the top, and she finally did it and becomes the first female climber who reached the summit in the year 2023.

The daring climber reached the summit point at 8:02 am, this morning and Twitter poured with felicitations for Naila who makes history by becoming first Pakistani woman to complete five peaks above 8,000 meters after the latest feat.

A post shared on Naila’s official Facebook said “Naila Kiani 1st International Climber to summit Everest in 2023. Congratulations to Naila Kiani for successfully reaching the summit of Mount Everest! Your dedication, strength, and perseverance are truly inspiring. You are the leading 8000m+ Pakistani woman mountaineer. Your achievement is a testament to the human spirit. We are proud of you and pray for your safe descent!”

It also thanked sponsors for the financial help, saying without them this would not be possible.

She earlier reached the top of Annapurna I, setting a new record by scaling the tenth highest peak in the world. The Dubai-based banker is an avid sportsperson, a trained boxer, rock climber and runs for fun. In one of her previous interviews, Naila said she wanted to project a soft image of the South Asian nation through her adventures.

In her passion for adventure, Naila summited the world's 13th-highest mountain, Gasherbrum-II, in 2021 before ascending the world's second-tallest mountain, K2, last year.

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman climber to summit three peaks over 8,000m

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Dollars rain at Pakistani wedding as groom arrives in helicopter (VIDEO)

10:46 PM | 13 May, 2023

Pakistani forces gun down five terrorists in Balochistan operation

09:46 AM | 13 May, 2023

Pakistani actress and Delhi Police engage in argument on Twitter

07:51 PM | 13 May, 2023

High Performance Tennis Camp empowers young Pakistani players for success

10:59 PM | 11 May, 2023

Lahore among major Pakistani cities brace for petrol shortage as supplies dry out

03:45 PM | 11 May, 2023

Imran Khan’s arrest: Bilawal Bhutto terms May 9 another ‘Black Day’ in Pakistan’s history

12:47 PM | 11 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

‘Make your own party, as you have jumped into politics’, Imran ...

10:34 AM | 14 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –14th May 2023

09:04 AM | 14 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 14, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.9 295.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.35
Indian Rupee INR 3.53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.81
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 95.51
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.93 185.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.58
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 14, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs234,900 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,390.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: