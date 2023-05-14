Pakistani woman climber Naila Kiani makes history by summiting Mount Everest

Dozens of people have summited Mount Everest this week and one of them is Pakistani female mountaineer Naila Kiani who makes history by scaling the world’s highest peak located Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas.

Kiani, the mother of two, etched her name in history by becoming the second woman from South Asian nation who completed her expedition this morning. It was a tough confront, but Naila was determined to make it to the top, and she finally did it and becomes the first female climber who reached the summit in the year 2023.

The daring climber reached the summit point at 8:02 am, this morning and Twitter poured with felicitations for Naila who makes history by becoming first Pakistani woman to complete five peaks above 8,000 meters after the latest feat.

A post shared on Naila’s official Facebook said “Naila Kiani 1st International Climber to summit Everest in 2023. Congratulations to Naila Kiani for successfully reaching the summit of Mount Everest! Your dedication, strength, and perseverance are truly inspiring. You are the leading 8000m+ Pakistani woman mountaineer. Your achievement is a testament to the human spirit. We are proud of you and pray for your safe descent!”

It also thanked sponsors for the financial help, saying without them this would not be possible.

She earlier reached the top of Annapurna I, setting a new record by scaling the tenth highest peak in the world. The Dubai-based banker is an avid sportsperson, a trained boxer, rock climber and runs for fun. In one of her previous interviews, Naila said she wanted to project a soft image of the South Asian nation through her adventures.

In her passion for adventure, Naila summited the world's 13th-highest mountain, Gasherbrum-II, in 2021 before ascending the world's second-tallest mountain, K2, last year.