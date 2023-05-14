‘Make your own party, as you have jumped into politics’, Imran hits back at DG ISPR over allegations

LAHORE – Ousted premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan comes down hard on Pakistan Army’s spokesperson, days, after Inter-Services Public Relations called cricketer, turned politician 'hypocrite'.

In his first public address after the arrest chapter, the PTI chairman said DG ISPR sahib make your party as you have jumped into politics. Recalling days from the past, the populist leader said that he was upholding Pakistan's flag at the global level representing South Asian nation, and it was the time when you were not born, ISPR sahib.

Venting out anger over what the PTI chief called baseless allegations, Khan said it was unprecedented as you made such remarks, saying ISPR never said such things. “You should be ashamed of yourself,” he added.

The outspoken politician said he never used insulting words for the Chief of Army Staff, asking “How could you level allegations against me”.

Dialing his tirade at a former top general, the PTI chief said the army comes in bad light because of the former army chief’s actions who according to Imran Khan "imposed a corrupt mafia on Pakistan".

"I know, COAS would not listen to me but I would suggest you to come out of small, closed rooms and see how you could save Pakistan from devastation", he added.

ISPR deplores Imran Khan's malicious allegations

The country's army slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday for making "irresponsible and baseless allegations" against a senior military official.

"[The] chairman of the PTI has made highly irresponsible and baseless allegations against a serving senior military officer without providing any evidence," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in a statement today.

Over the past weekend, the former prime minister had claimed that a senior military officer, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were behind an assassination attempt on him on November 3, 2022, but he has provided no evidence to authorities so far, and all of those accused have denied the allegations.

"These fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate, deplorable, and unacceptably unacceptable," stated the spokesman.