‘Make your own party, as you have jumped into politics’, Imran hits back at DG ISPR over allegations

LAHORE – Ousted premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan comes down hard on Pakistan Army’s spokesperson, days, after Inter-Services Public Relations called cricketer, turned politician 'hypocrite'.
In his first public address after the arrest chapter, the PTI chairman said DG ISPR sahib make your party as you have jumped into politics. Recalling days from the past, the populist leader said that he was upholding Pakistan's flag at the global level representing South Asian nation, and it was the time when you were not born, ISPR sahib.
Venting out anger over what the PTI chief called baseless allegations, Khan said it was unprecedented as you made such remarks, saying ISPR never said such things. “You should be ashamed of yourself,” he added.
The outspoken politician said he never used insulting words for the Chief of Army Staff, asking “How could you level allegations against me”.
Dialing his tirade at a former top general, the PTI chief said the army comes in bad light because of the former army chief’s actions who according to Imran Khan "imposed a corrupt mafia on Pakistan".
"I know, COAS would not listen to me but I would suggest you to come out of small, closed rooms and see how you could save Pakistan from devastation", he added.
ISPR deplores Imran Khan's malicious allegations
The country's army slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday for making "irresponsible and baseless allegations" against a senior military official.
"[The] chairman of the PTI has made highly irresponsible and baseless allegations against a serving senior military officer without providing any evidence," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in a statement today.
Over the past weekend, the former prime minister had claimed that a senior military officer, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were behind an assassination attempt on him on November 3, 2022, but he has provided no evidence to authorities so far, and all of those accused have denied the allegations.
"These fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate, deplorable, and unacceptably unacceptable," stated the spokesman.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 14, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.35
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.81
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|95.51
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.93
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs234,900 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,390.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.