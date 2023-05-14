Search

Pakistan rolls out NSOR platform to identify, track sex offenders

Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has rolled out the National Sex Offenders Registry (NSOR) to identify and track individuals convicted of sex crimes against children and women.

The platform empowered citizens and institutions across the country to find any person who committed sex offenses in history. In this regard, the NADRA offered SMS verification service to help citizens and institutions identify and track individuals convicted of sex crimes.

In order to get real real-time updates, NADRA linked NSOR service with various law enforcement departments and provincial governments. The development of one such platform aims to enhance the effectiveness and responsiveness in preventing sexual violence and abuse.

With SMS-based verification services, people and organizations can remain watchful when dealing with individuals who committed sexual offences in the past. Masses can check people’s history by sending a 13-digit CNIC number to 7000 (SMS).

Upon verification, the person will receive a reply in Urdu to be aware of the person with the given CNIC. It will also show a message, cautioning not to let sexual convicts be around children and women.

NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik reiterated his commitment to the NSOR initiative, stressing its significance in safeguarding women and children. Malik called it helpful for hiring people for domestic work, at mosques, colleges, universities, or any other employment to ensure they are not sexual convicts.

Calling it an investment in the future of our country, he said the nation has to take this responsibility seriously. It is the need of the hour to create a culture of safety and protection for the most vulnerable segments.

Daily Horoscope –14th May 2023

09:04 AM | 14 May, 2023

