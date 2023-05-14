Zartaj Gul among PTI leaders booked under terrorism charges for ‘inciting violence’

MULTAN – Former Climate Change minister and PTI leader Zartaj Gul and over 50 protesters have been booked under terrorism charges for inciting violence against armed forces amid violent protests.

Dera Ghazi Khan police lodged a case against PTI members, including former federal minister Ms. Zartaj Gul and a former adviser to the CM, under the Anti-Terrorism Act and other charges.

In the FIR, cops alleged PTI leaders for allegedly chanting anti-government and anti-army slogans, inciting masses to destroy infrastructure.

The agitators also attacked the policemen and blocked the road, when told to step back, FIR said, adding Zartaj Gul, Hanif Patafi, Malik Iqbal Saqib, Ruqiya Ramzan, and 25 nominated and 30 unidentified persons blocked the Indus Highway and other arteries in the city.

Cops also alleged that Zartaj and other PTI members spread fear in the area, by torching state-owned and private properties.