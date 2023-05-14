Search

Biden picks Pakistan’s Shahid Ahmed Khan for President’s Advisory Committee on Arts

Web Desk 01:04 PM | 14 May, 2023
Source: social media

BOSTON – United States President Joe Biden has picked Pakistani American Shahid Ahmed Khan to serve in President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts (PACA).

In a press release, the White House confirmed Khan’s appointment who played a key role in organizing the Asian and Muslim world.

President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts remains a resolute pillar of support for the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts as it holds together the nation’s artistic consciousness and extends the center’s vision.

Shahid Ahmed’s profile shared by the White House mentioned him as a community leader, political advisor, and businessman whose life has been tied to international affairs, with a particular focus on the Asian and Muslim world.

It said the experience of Pakistani American dignitary centered on advancing US values and principles through constructive community engagement with the American-Muslim and South Asian communities.

Khan, who received a presidential medal for his contributions, served as the National Finance Co-Chair for the 2004 Presidential campaign of John Kerry and served as an advisor on presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, congressional, mayoral, and judicial campaigns in the United States for last two decades.

The proud Pakistani member played an integral role in mobilizing and involving the South Asian-American community in the Biden for President campaign.

President’s Advisory Committee’s spokesperson called Khan’s addition to prestigious body a cause for celebration, saying his distinctive outlook promises to amplify our mission and extend our influence.

