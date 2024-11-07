Latest Update on MDCAT 2024 as IBA Sukkur to conduct Entry Test

KARACHI – Medical aspirants in Pakistan are in dire straits amid back to back controversies about Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), and in latest update, Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Sukkur will conduct the Entry Test within six weeks.

After IBA Karachi’s exit, the provincial authorities ensured that IBA Sukkur could efficiently manage the MDCAT Test. Around Rs23 billion will be used to facilitate the test’s smooth execution, which is a key gateway for students wishing to enter medical and dental colleges.

Sindh government indicated that MDCAT 2024 will take place within the next six weeks, providing students with the necessary timeline for preparation.

This development is major update for high-stakes examinations for medical and dental aspirants.

Last Month, Sindh High Court ordered re-conducting of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) within four weeks after concerns about irregularities, including a potential paper leak.

The decision followed a hearing in which the court criticized the investigation committee for not effectively addressing the issues. The court also questioned the involvement of multiple universities, suggesting a dedicated testing agency should manage the exam.

Meanwhile, FIA’s Cyber Crime Circle expanded probe into the alleged leak of the MDCAT exam paper, grilling over 100 students and some students revealed they received a similar paper via WhatsApp before the exam and provided details of individuals allegedly selling the paper. Federal Investigator summoned students with unusually high scores, including those achieving 190 out of 200.