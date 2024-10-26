Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

SHC orders re-conduct of MDCAT 2024 within four weeks

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court has ordered the authorities to re-conduct the MDCAT test within four weeks.

The high court issued the order while hearing petitions against alleged irregularities in the test conducted earlier this year for MBBS and BDS admissions.

MDCAT for the 2024-25 academic year was conducted by by Dow University of Health Sciences. However, it faced massive criticism from candidates and their parents, who accused the university administration of showing unprofessionalism while conducting the test.

Students and parents had called on the Sindh government to take immediate action against the university due to allegations of malpractice and mismanagement.

