Iqbal Day: Banks in Pakistan to remain closed on November 9

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan announced that all banking and financial institutions will remain closed on November 9, 2024 Saturday, the day celebrated as Iqbal Day.

The holiday, announced by central bank marks 147th birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the national poet and visionary of Pakistan, who is widely celebrated as the “Poet of the East”.

In a circular issued by SBP, it said State Bank will be closed on Saturday, November 9, 2024. In addition to SBP, all commercial banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) across the country will observe the public holiday.

Iqbal Day holiday provides an opportunity for Pakistanis to honor Iqbal’s contributions to literature, philosophy, and the founding vision of the nation.

As banks and schools will remain closed on this day, no notification of Iqbal Day holiday has been issued by the federal or provincial governments so far.