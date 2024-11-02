Will there be a holiday on November 9 for Iqbal Day in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Iqbal Day is around the cornor and social media users started sharing posts about public holiday on the day to mark the birthday of ‘Poet of the East’.

Posts circulating on social media claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced public holiday for Iqbal Day, which is observed on Saturday November 9. However, a thorough fact-check has revealed that no such official announcement has been made by the government so far.

The federal or provincial governments have not issued any notification confirming a holiday for Iqbal Day. Citizens are advised to refrain from believing and sharing unverified information.

Students, and professionals are encouraged to check official government channels and verified news outlets to ensure they have accurate information.

As Iqbal Day approaches, it is essential to remain vigilant against false claims that can lead to confusion and disruption.

Iqbal Day is being celebrated on November 9th in Pakistan every year to honors Iqbal, a key figure in Urdu literature and the ideologue of Pakistan. The day features ceremonies, poetry recitations, and educational activities that explore his contributions to philosophy and national identity.