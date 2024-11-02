Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab Police star cop Shehrbano Naqvi likely to join PCB: reports

LAHORE – Punjab Police Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi is being considered for coveted role to lead Pakistan Women’s Cricket.

PCB is looking for new Head of Women’s Cricket after Tania Mallick’s exit, with Shehrbano being strong contender. She gained prominence earlier this year for her courageous actions in rescuing a woman from a mob in Lahore’s Ichra Bazaar. ASP Syeda Shehrbano was all over the news for her courageous act in rescuing a woman from a mob in Lahore who mistakenly accused her of blasphemy due to her Arabic-printed clothing.

Shehrbano’s name was also shared for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal for bravery. Her actions amassed widespread admiration from celebrities, and civil and military officials.

Naqvi’s recent engagement and past achievements cemented her position as strong contender for the PCB role.

Tania Mallick recently stepped down to pursue new career opportunities while contributing to women’s cricket in Pakistan, particularly by expanding the player base at the grassroots level.

