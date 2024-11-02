Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

vivo V40e 5G now available in Pakistan: Elevate your style with latest tech innovations

LAHORE—Vivo’s newest smartphone, the V40e 5 G, is now available in Pakistan. Its slim and elegant design, exceptional imaging capabilities, and smooth, long-lasting performance make it the perfect choice for tech enthusiasts who appreciate style and innovation.

At first glance, vivo V40e 5G captivates with its Ultra-slim 3D Curved Display featuring a 120Hz Refresh Rate, ensuring ultra-fast responses and an immersive viewing experience. V40e 5G comes with two new colours that evoke unique sensory experiences. The Royal Bronze edition is a harmonious blend of historical depth and modern luxury. Its sophisticated hue embodies premium quality, making every interaction feel like a touch of luxury.

The Mint Green version brings the tranquillity of nature to your fingertips. Inspired by a gentle breeze through a mint grove, this variant has a fresh and vibrant feel. The innovative magnetic UV glue technique gives it a dynamic appearance, with shimmering ripples that dance with the light as users tilt the device.

Upon holding the V40e 5G, users will immediately appreciate its slimness and be amazed by its power. Despite being only 7.49 mm thick and weighing just 183g, this device houses a 5500mAh Ultra-Large Battery. V40e 5G is the thinnest smartphone in the 5500mAh battery category. Its lightweight design ensures comfortable long-term use, while the high-capacity battery promises lasting performance.

Beyond a stylish appearance, capturing high-quality portraits, whether solo or in a group, is a significant priority for users in Pakistan. Common scenarios often present challenging lighting conditions, such as dim evening light or overly vibrant neon lights. However, with vivo V40e 5G, these concerns are addressed. Armed with a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS Main Camera and the signature AI Aura Light Portrait, taking portraits in difficult lighting becomes a breeze. vivo V40e 5G offers Ultra-Stable 4K Video capabilities, ensuring both the front-facing and main rear cameras deliver pristine video quality, perfect for users who love to document their dynamic lives. For group selfies, V40e 5G adopts a 50MP AF Selfie Camera, allowing for more friends and family to be included in the frame, capturing more memories from every gathering.

Lastly, addressing common smartphone user frustrations such as rapid battery drain and accidental drops, vivo V40e 5G offers a transformative experience. With an enhanced 5500mAh Ultra-Large Battery and 80W FlashCharge, along with a 4-Year Battery Health Guarantee, you can stay connected and powered up with confidence. The cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 7300 utilizes an advanced 4nm process for lower power consumption. V40e 5G also boasts a Comprehensive Cushioning Structure to protect the device from damage caused by falls.

For those who embrace a fashionable digital lifestyle, this is your chance to experience vivo V40e 5G.

Price & Availability

The all-new vivo V40e 5G is now available across Pakistan for PKR 99,999 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for the V40e 5G, along with 15 days of free replacement and a 6-month warranty for accessories. The vivo V40e 5G is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/v40e

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

