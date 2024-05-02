ASP Shehrbano Naqvi opens up about her salary and benefits

ASP Shehrbano Naqvi, hailed as a hero cop following her courageous actions in the Icchra incident, has recently garnered attention once again. This time, the focus shifted towards her personal finances, particularly her salary as a police officer.
In the wake of her newfound fame, ASP Shehrbano Naqvi's personal life, including her wedding pictures, has been a subject of widespread interest on social media. Amidst this curiosity, the public's attention turned to her income as a law enforcement officer.
In a recent interview with journalist Sohail Warraich, ASP Shehrbano Naqvi candidly revealed details about her salary package. She disclosed that she receives a monthly salary of 140,000 Pakistani rupees, in addition to a car, fuel, and various other benefits provided by the government.
According to Naqvi, these additional perks serve as motivators for her to excel in her role, as she feels valued and supported by the government through better remuneration and amenities.
The disclosure of ASP Shehrbano Naqvi's salary has sparked discussions about the compensation received by law enforcement officers in Pakistan, shedding light on the financial aspects of their service.
